Fake Photo Of Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann Outside A Liquor Shop Revived

BOOM found that the original photo shows Arvind Kejwiral and Bhagwant Mann are sitting on a cot in a mustard field.

By - Srijit Das
  9 March 2022 9:11 AM GMT

Claim

An image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is doing rounds on social media with a claim that both the leaders are sitting outside a liquor store. The claim further states that Arvind Kejriwal is giving a chance to a 'drunkard' to serve the country for the first time after its independence.

Fact

BOOM found that the viral picture is mischievously altered to add the background of the alcohol store to the original to make the false claim. We performed a relevant keyword search and found the original image on a The Tribune article where Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann can be seen meeting farmers in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib. The original photo shows both the leaders are sitting together in the midst of a green field and not outside of an alcohol shop. Additionally, we also found the image of the liquor store as seen the background of the viral picture present on an unrelated story published by the Hindi news outlet, Patrika on February 4, 2020. We can see the same alcohol shop in the photo. BOOM earlier debunked the photo in January 2022 when it went viral with a similar claim.

Claim :   Picture shows Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party Punjab leader Bhagwant Mann sitting in front of an alcohol shop.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann Alcohol Shop Viral Photo Edited Image Assembly Election 2022 
