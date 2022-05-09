No, Raghuram Rajan Has Not Been Appointed As Bank of England Governor

Claim

Social media posts claiming former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan has been appointed as governor of the Bank of England, have been revived on Facebook over the weekend. An image of Rajan along with messages congratulating him on the alleged appointment is doing the rounds of the platform.

Fact

BOOM debunked the same claim in May 2018. We had reached out at that time to Rajan who is currently teaching at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. "I am very happy with my current job and have not searched for, nor been offered, any other," Raghuram Rajan told BOOM, at the time. We also looked for news reports on Monday making the announcement but could not find any. BOOM reached out to the press office of the Bank of England for a comment, on Monday. The press office directed us to BoE's website where Andrew Bailey is listed as the head of the central bank in England. BOOM has reached out to Raghuram Rajan. The article will be updated upon receiving a reply.