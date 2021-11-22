Video of Woman In CAA Protest Shared As Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Niece

BOOM had previously debunked the fake claim where we found that the woman in the video is Atiya Alvi, an anti-CAA protester

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  22 Nov 2021 8:29 AM GMT

Claim

An old video of a woman criticising the government at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Delhi has resurfaced with a false claim misidentifying her as niece of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption in English: This lady is Mannaya Atal Behari, niece (Brother’s daughter) of Atal Behari Vajpayee. Please listen to her, she is ripping off Modi and his gang.” The same video was viral in January, 2020 with a similar narrative.

Fact

BOOM had earlier found that the woman in the viral video is Atiya Alvi. Alvi was protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in January, 2020. A clip of an interview of hers went viral with the false claim. When BOOM reached out to her in 2020, Alvi said, "I was protesting at Mandi house area from where this video is viral." Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece left the Bhartiya Janata Party and joined the Congress in 2014.

Claim Review :   Video shows Mannaya Atal Behari, niece (Brother’s daughter) of Atal Behari Vajpai slams current Government
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Atiya Alvi BJP Congress Atal Bihari Vajpayee Niece Mannaya Atal Behari Karuna Shukla 
