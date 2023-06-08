A video showing protesters trying to stop an armed forces' vehicle in Hathazari, Bangladesh, after a protest march turned violent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2021, has resurfaced with a false claim that the incident is from West Bengal. The video has been shared on Twitter with a caption in Hindi, “While carrying an injured Lashkar jawan in Bengal, some look-alikes surrounded and stopped the vehicles of the soldiers. This is the value of a soldier's life in their eyes? (Original Text in Hindi: बंगाल में लश्कर के घायल जवान को ले जाते समय कुछ एक से दिखने वाले लोगों ने घेर कर सैनिकों की गाड़ियाँ रोक लीं एक सैनिक के जीवन की इनकी नज़र में ये क़ीमत?)

Fact

BOOM had debunked the same video in April 2021, during West Bengal’s Assembly Polls when it was viral with the same claim. We were able to confirm that the video is from Bangladesh as people can be heard speaking in a Bangla dialect native to the country. Also, the number plate of the vehicle shows its registration number in Bangla. We ran a relevant keyword search on Facebook and found the original video was uploaded on March 28, 2021; it was shot at Hathazari. At 4 minutes 33 seconds of the Live footage one can see, Al Hera Tahfizul Quran Islamic Academy located on Rangamati Road, Hathazari, Chittagong. According to the reports the protests erupted in Chittagong as Modi was expected to visit the country in March, 2021. Four people were killed in the clashes between Hefat-e-Islam activists and police during a rally in Hathazari.