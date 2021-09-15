Video Of Jog Falls In Karnataka Revived As WaterFall From MP, Kerala

BOOM found the viral video is from Jog waterfalls located in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

By - Sista Mukherjee
  |  15 Sep 2021 9:25 AM GMT

Claim

An aerial view of a waterfall in Karnataka is viral on social media with claims that it shows the Bhedaghat Falls in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The same video was sent to BOOM's helpline number with claims that it shows the Athirappilly waterfall in Chalakudy near Thrissur, Kerala. The video was shared on Facebook with a caption, "People go to see the Niagara Falls from India. Now please Look at the Wonderful view of the Waterfalls on Narmada River at #Bheda_Ghat, #Jabalpur."

Fact

BOOM broke the video into its keyframes and ran reverse image search on a few of them; we found various results from October 2019 on social media where the viral video was shared as Jog Falls in Karnataka. We compared keyframes of the viral video with photographs availabe in Google Maps of Jog Falls and found that the location and the railing structure at the spot are same. The same video was earlier viral as Dhuandhar falls in Jabalpur.

To Read Full Story, click here
Claim Review :   Video shows Bhedaghat Falls in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
