Video Of Floating Traffic Signal In China Shared As Hyderabad

Claim

A video of a traffic signal being swept away in a flooded street in China's Yulin has surfaced with claims that it is from Hyderabad. The video shows a traffic signal floating in the water and moving past a waterlogged street. It is viral in the backdrop of heavy rains that lashed Telangana this week. The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the caption, ''First time in History. Signal crossing the road in Hyderabad rains."

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search on a few key-frames and was directed to a longer version of the video uploaded on the YouTube channel of China Global Television Network(CGTN) on May 12, 2018. According to CGTN, the video was filmed in Yulin city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Additionally, some shop boards and bike stickers are visible in the video with words written in Mandarin.