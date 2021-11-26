No, This Is Not A Video Of Andhra Pradesh Floods

BOOM found the video is from Nayarit, Mexico after a tropical storm Hanna hit the country causing floods.

By - Sista Mukherjee
  |  26 Nov 2021 9:28 AM GMT

Claim

An old video of cattle being washed away by floodwaters in Mexico has resurfaced with false claims that it shows visuals of Andhra Pradesh floods. The video has been shared on Facebook by a verified Hindi news channel ETVBharatJharkhand, with a caption, "Floods wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh after heavy rains on Thursday. Due to the rain, the mountain springs and rivers and streams are in spate." (Original caption in Hindi: आंध्र प्रदेश के तटीय इलाकों में गुरुवार को भारी बारिश के बाद बाढ़ ने जमकर तबाही मचाई. बारिश की वजह से पहाड़ी झरने और नदी-नाले उफान पर हैं)

Fact

The same video was viral in August, 2020, as floods in Wayanad, Kerala. We broke the video into its keyframes and ran a reverse image search on few of them and found the video is actually from Mexico, where cattle was swept away by the tropical storm Hanna. We found an article by a Mexican newspaper La Jornada published on July 28, 2020, which features the same video.

Claim Review :   Video shows Andhra Pradesh flood visuals.
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Mexico Andhra Pradesh flood 
