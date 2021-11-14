Video Of Cake Laced With Pills Revived With False Communal Spin

Claim

An old video of unwrapping a packaged cake product to reveal hidden pills in it has resurfaced on social media with a false communal claim that tablets are being used to make Hindus impotent. The Facebook post has been captioned in Hindi, “Tablets made by Muslims to make children impotent. If children consume it boys and girls become impotent and sterile; as a result population of Hindus can be controlled and Muslims can occupy the country." (Original Text in Hindi: नपुंसक बनाने बाली गोली जिसे मुसलमानो द्वारा बनाये बच्चों के खाने पीनी की चीजों मे डालते है जिसे बच्चे खाकर नपुंसक हो जाये और लड़किया बाँझ ताकी हिन्दुओ की आवादी कंट्रोल की जा सके और अपनी बढ़ा देश पर कब्ज़ा कर सके)

Fact

The same video was earlier viral globally to claim that a Chinese brand Luppo has released a new brand with tablets inside. The claims further stated that the intake of the pills could cause paralysis among children. BOOM had then traced back the video to October 2019 and was able to ascertain that it did not have origins in India, nor is there any Luppo brand of cake available in India. Turkish fact checker Tyiet debunked the video and traced back the first copy of the video to October 28, 2019. The 'Luppo' brand of cake is a Turkish product from the Şölen company based in Istanbul. On looking up Şölen Luppo cake brand, we had earlier found that the claims had been viral globally from the US to Mexico - stating that the product is available in USA and Israel. A company spokesperson also highlighted that several filtration systems were used in producing and processing the batter, cream, chocolate and filling components of various Luppo bars, in their statement to Snopes, a fact checking site.