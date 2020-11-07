Video Of Boy Pushing Stretcher In UP Hospital Revived As Bihar

Claim

This video which shames humanity shows the ruthlessness of the BJP-JDU government in power in Bihar. After winning the election with the precious vote of the public, they leave them to die in hospitals. (Translated from Hindi: मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला ये वीडियो बिहार की सत्ता में बैठी भाजपा-जदयू सरकार की निर्ममता को दर्शाता है। चुनाव में जनता के ही कीमती वोट से जीतकर उसे अस्पतालों में मरने के लिए छोड़ देते हैं।)

Fact

The video was shot in Uttar Pradesh and not Bihar as claimed by the Congress. BOOM found that the video was shot in a Deoria district hospital in Uttar Pradesh. The six-year-old boy had to push a stretcher carrying his injured grandfather as a ward boy allegedly demanded Rs 30 for pushing the stretcher to different wards. The ward boy of the hospital's surgical ward was subsequently removed. The boy's grandfather had been in the surgical ward of the hospital. The video was earlier viral as being shot in West Bengal.