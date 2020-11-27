Video From Morocco Revived Claiming RSS Workers Attack Muslim Woman

Claim

Video showing a group of men attacking a woman shared as, "With other minorities in India, including Muslims #RSS India has become the most dangerous country in the world for minorities, but @UN International human rights organizations are watching the spectacle, which is another atrocity #RSSTerrorists"

Fact

Mohammad Sarwar, Governor of Punjab, Pakistan shared a video from Morocco with a false claim that it shows members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh assaulting a Muslim woman. We found that the video is from 2015, from an incident in Casablanca, Morocco in 2015. According to media reports, a group of men harassed a Muslim woman and threw eggs, flour and water on her on Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, Ashura. BOOM had earlier debunked the same video when it was viral in July 2019.