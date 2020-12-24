Video Of Cheetahs Snuggling Up To A Man Is From South Africa

Claim
A CCTV footage of a man cuddling three cheetahs as they snuggle up to him and go off to sleep is viral with claims that it is from Rajasthan's Sirohilini village. The captions further spin a tale around the video and claim how a cheetah family comes and sleeps alongside a priest of the Pipaleshwar Mahadev temple located in the village of Rajasthan.
BOOM ran a relevant keyword search and found the longer version of the footage which was shared on YouTube by user Dolph C Volker. Volker, with over 4 lakh subscribers on the platform, is an animal advocate who spent nights with the cheetahs at a cheetah breeding centre in South Africa. In the viral video, Volker films and studies the behavioural changes of the animal when they get human warmth.
Claim Review : Video shows a priest cuddling three cheetahs off to sleep in Pipleshwar Mahadev temple in Siriholini village of Rajasthan
Claimed By : Facebook Posts & WhatsApp Message
Fact Check : False
