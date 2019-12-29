Unrelated Video From Bihar Shared As Proof Of Police Brutality

Claim

"Brutality with support of police. This is our India under Modi rule"

Fact

The incident happened in Bhabua, Bihar, where a criminal gruesomely attacked another, for allegedly killing his friend. According to local police, the incident involved Uttam Patel and Shahid Rayin from two different criminal gangs. Rayin shot Patel's gang-member Madhav Singh, which instigated the latter. Local police also told BOOM that there was no communal angle to the incident, and that everybody involved were known local criminals.