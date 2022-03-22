No News Found

No, The Three IPS Officers In This Photo Are Not Siblings

In 2020, BOOM spoke with Shrut Kirti Somavanshi and Tushar Gupta, the IPS officers are seen in the image refuted the viral claim.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  22 March 2022 8:04 AM GMT

Claim

An image of three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers photographed together is viral on social media with claims that they are siblings and have cracked the civil service examinations, making their family proud. The Facebook post has been captioned as, “Two brothers and one sister in the same family and IPS. Jai Hind.”

Fact

BOOM spoke to Shrut Kirti Somavanshi in September 2020, who is an IPS officer from the Madhya Pradesh Cadre. He rubbished the narrative associated with the viral image and said us that the three of them are neither siblings nor are they related to each other. BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the image was posted on Instagram on August 22, 2020, by Pooja Vashistah, then an IPS probationer of the Haryana cadre. Shrut Kirti Somavanshi and Tushar Gupta were tagged on the image. Tushar Gupta an IPS 2018 batch, from the Punjab cadre, further told us at that time, "the photograph was clicked in an IPS mess after a training session." Gupta also posted the same image on his Instagram profile. BOOM debunked the image first in September, 2020 when it went viral with the same false claims.

Updated On: 2022-03-22T13:36:00+05:30
Claim :   Image shows two brothers and one sister who are IPS officers from the same family.
Claimed By :  Facebook Post
Fact Check :  False
IPS Officers Viral Image Fact Check Tushar Gupta Pooja Vashisth Fake News Shrut Kirti Somavanshi 
