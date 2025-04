Claim

An internal ciruclar issued by the managing committee of a residential complex in Delhi asking residents to be wary of a gang of thieves posing as government officials is falsely viral as an order issued by the police for all housing societies in the country. The circular on a letterhead, "Central Government Service Cooperative Land and Group Housing Society" warns people not to let any stranger in their house as thieves are entering houses under the guise of Ministry of Home Affairs employees conducting a survey for the 'Ayushman' scheme.

BOOM also received the circular for verification with the caption, "Alert Notice from the Central govt Service Co-Operative land & group Housing Society Limited."

The letter is also viral on Facebook.