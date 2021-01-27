Tarek Fatah Falsely Links 2016 Pro-Khalistan Clip To Farmers' Tractor Rally

Claim

"Chanting Khalistan Zindabad and brandishing drawn swords, so-called ‘farmers’ praise Bhindranwale as they head to Delhi to bring down the Indian flag on India’s Republic Day. 80 police injured, one protestor dead. All smiles in Islamabad and Ottawa as"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral clip is not from January 26, 2021, when violence had erupted in New Delhi after protesting farmers and the Delhi Police had clashed on Republic Day with a section of farmers breaching the Red Fort. We found that the viral clip is from May 2016 from a rally orgainised by some Sikh groups at Beas bridge in Amritsar district. The march was organised as a reply to Shiv Sena's announcement to hold a pro-Hindu rally called 'Lalkar rally', which was later cancelled. BOOM had previously debunked the same clip in December 2020, when it was being shared with the false claim that it is from the farmers' protests.