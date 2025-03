Claim

An edited video of a monk caught in a compromising position with two women is viral falsely misidentifying the monk as Swami Anand Swaroop.

An X user shared the 1 minute 47 second video which has two clips - one of the monk in a compromising position with two women and the other of Swaroop advocating for the creation of a Hindu nation.

It is viral with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "Speak devotees speak, Hail Shri Shri Swami Anand Swaroop Maharaj........Hail to thee.Hail to thee." (Original caption: बोलों भक्तों बोलो , श्री श्री श्री स्वामी आनंद स्वरूप महाराज की जय हो........जय हो जय हो)



