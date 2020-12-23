Photo Of Man Touching Sonia Gandhi's Feet Revived With Misleading Claim

Claim

An old image of a party representative touching the feet of Sonia Gandhi, president of Indian National Congress, has been revived to falsely claim that it shows former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh paying respect to the party supremo. The photo shows a man wearing an orange turban bending to touch Gandhi's feet with Rahul Gandhi and other party workers in the background. The claim with the viral photo reads, "If there is anything that is not getting expensive in the last 70 years, it is bootlickers. They were cheap in the past and are cheap in the present as well.'' (Original text in Hindi: ''पिछले 70 सालों में अगर कुछ महंगा नहीं हुआ है तो वो है "चमचे" कल भी 'दो कौड़ी' के थे और आज भी 'दो कौड़ी' के हैं'')

Fact

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found that the image is available on the international stock photo website, Getty Images. The image was shot at the Indian Youth Congress Convention in November, 2011. The man in the image is a representative of the INC who touched Sonia Gandhi's feet as a mark of respect at the Indian Youth Congress' national level convention of Elected Office Bearers in New Delhi. BOOM found another image from the same day where Dr Manmohan Singh can be seen wearing a blue turban.