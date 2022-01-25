No News Found

Old Video Of Congress Protest Against Smriti Irani Peddled As Recent

BOOM found that the video is from October 2020, when Congress workers protested against Smriti Irani in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

By - Nivedita Niranjankumar
  |  25 Jan 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Claim

Video of Congress members protesting against Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh being shared as recent with the caption, "गजब का स्वागत हुआ है इमरती ईरानी का उत्तर प्रदेश में गजब का बेइज्जती है बे किसी गोदी मीडिया ने यह न्यूज़ दिखाई क्या"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is from October 2020 when Uttar Pradesh Congress workers protested against Smriti Irani who was visiting Varanasi after the Hathras gang rape incident. The protesters had then raised black flags and shouted anti-government slogans, demanding justice for the Hathras gang rape victim. The same video was viral in 2021 with the same claim that it was recent.

Claim :   Video shows protesters raising black flags against Smriti Irani ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Smriti Irani Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh election 2022 
