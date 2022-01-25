Old Video Of Congress Protest Against Smriti Irani Peddled As Recent

Claim

Video of Congress members protesting against Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh being shared as recent with the caption, "गजब का स्वागत हुआ है इमरती ईरानी का उत्तर प्रदेश में गजब का बेइज्जती है बे किसी गोदी मीडिया ने यह न्यूज़ दिखाई क्या"

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is from October 2020 when Uttar Pradesh Congress workers protested against Smriti Irani who was visiting Varanasi after the Hathras gang rape incident. The protesters had then raised black flags and shouted anti-government slogans, demanding justice for the Hathras gang rape victim. The same video was viral in 2021 with the same claim that it was recent.