Satirical Video Shared As Mick Jagger Predicting Future Of Internet In 1999

Claim

A satirical video has been shared on Facebook as English singer Mick Jagger predicting the future during an interview with BBC Newsnight in 1999. The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption: "100% ਸੱਚ. Mick Jagger was interviewed by the BBC Newsnight in 1999. At that time it was assumed that he was high while giving this interview, but just listen to the predictions he made at that time.... 23 years ago".

Fact

BOOM debunked the same video in January, 2022 when it went viral as late pop star David Bowie predicting the future of the internet in 1999. We found that comedian Michael Spicer created the spoof video based on David Bowie's interview with Jeremy Paxman on Newsnight where he said "I don't think we've even seen the tip of the iceberg. I think the potential of what the internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable." We also found Michael Spicer's satirical video which he tweeted on January 3, 2022.