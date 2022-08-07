Trending Stories

Old Military Exercise Footage Falsely Linked To Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

3 Aug 2022 11:56 AM GMT

Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Goof Up While Speaking On Indian Youth Is Cropped

1 Aug 2022 1:23 PM GMT

'Marriage Photo' Of Nancy Pelosi And Chinese Reporter Is Doctored

4 Aug 2022 9:38 AM GMT

These Are Not Photos Of President Murmu, PM Modi & CM Shinde In Their Youth

29 July 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonald's Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?

16 Dec 2021 1:04 PM GMT

Satirical Video Shared As Mick Jagger Predicting Future Of Internet In 1999

BOOM found the video is a satire made by comedian Michael Spicer, not an interview of singer Mick Jagger.

By - Sista Mukherjee
Loading...
  |  7 Aug 2022 12:21 PM GMT

Claim

A satirical video has been shared on Facebook as English singer Mick Jagger predicting the future during an interview with BBC Newsnight in 1999. The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption: "100% ਸੱਚ. Mick Jagger was interviewed by the BBC Newsnight in 1999. At that time it was assumed that he was high while giving this interview, but just listen to the predictions he made at that time.... 23 years ago".

Fact

BOOM debunked the same video in January, 2022 when it went viral as late pop star David Bowie predicting the future of the internet in 1999. We found that comedian Michael Spicer created the spoof video based on David Bowie's interview with Jeremy Paxman on Newsnight where he said "I don't think we've even seen the tip of the iceberg. I think the potential of what the internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable." We also found Michael Spicer's satirical video which he tweeted on January 3, 2022.

To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2022-08-07T18:07:53+05:30
Claim :   Video shows Mick Jagger predicting the future of the internet in 1999 during BBC Newsnight interview.
Claimed By :  Facebook Post
Fact Check :  False
Mick Jagger David Bowie 
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Old Military Exercise Footage Falsely Linked To Pelosis Taiwan Visit
Old Military Exercise Footage Falsely Linked To Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
Video Of Rahul Gandhis Goof Up While Speaking On Indian Youth Is Cropped
Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Goof Up While Speaking On Indian Youth Is...
Marriage Photo Of Nancy Pelosi And Chinese Reporter Is Doctored
'Marriage Photo' Of Nancy Pelosi And Chinese Reporter Is Doctored
These Are Not Photos Of President Murmu, PM Modi & CM Shinde In Their Youth
These Are Not Photos Of President Murmu, PM Modi & CM Shinde In Their...
Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonalds Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?
Did Jamie Oliver Prove McDonald's Food As Unfit For Human Consumption?
Video Of Newborn With Rare Skin Disorder Shared With False Claims
Video Of Newborn With Rare Skin Disorder Shared With False Claims