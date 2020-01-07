Rajasthan Video Falsely Shared As Attack On Minorities In Pakistan

Claim

"This video is horrifying what's happening in Pakistan today. These Muslims beat the hell out of this young Hindu girl & her mother & was forcefully taken away. Please I beg of everyone opposing the #CAA please re-think, in 1951 there were 12.9% Hindus in Pakistan & now only 1.6%."

Fact

The viral video dates back to September 2017. The incident took place in Bap tehsil in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The minor girl's father Ahmad Khan had got her married to a man named Shaukat reported DNA. The girl's mother Nemat had refused to let her daughter go with him until the girl turned 18. Shaukat had then reached the girl's village along with his friend Iliyaas and forcibly took the girl away while brutally attacking the girl's mother. Police had taken action after the video went viral at the time. BOOM had debunked false claims being shared with the same video in January 2018.