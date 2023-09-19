False Claim of Former President Pratibha Patil Praising Modi Revived
BOOM had earlier reached out to the private secretary of Pratibha Patil who refuted the viral claim.
Claim
Social media posts on X and Facebook have falsely claimed that former President Pratibha Patil praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke about how he can give India a new direction and make it a good nation. The claims are being shared with the caption, "Former President of the country, Mrs. Pratibha Patil has given a big statement regarding PM Modi. Pratibha Patil has said that even though I am from the Congress Party, today as a social worker of India, I want to tell the Indian people that Narendra Modi is the only person who can make India a good nation. Because they have the ability to take decisions which can provide new direction to the citizens of India. Modi ji has given a new direction to the country of India, I have also served as a President for the country. But I have never seen a leader like PM Modi."
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this claim in March 2021 when it first went viral. We had ran a search for any news reports about this statement by Patil, but did not find any. We had at that time also reached out to Pratibha Patil's private secretary via email who refuted the claim and said, "The viral social media post originated about two years back and is totally untrue and false propaganda."
