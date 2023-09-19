Claim

Social media posts on X and Facebook have falsely claimed that former President Pratibha Patil praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke about how he can give India a new direction and make it a good nation. The claims are being shared with the caption, "Former President of the country, Mrs. Pratibha Patil has given a big statement regarding PM Modi. Pratibha Patil has said that even though I am from the Congress Party, today as a social worker of India, I want to tell the Indian people that Narendra Modi is the only person who can make India a good nation. Because they have the ability to take decisions which can provide new direction to the citizens of India. Modi ji has given a new direction to the country of India, I have also served as a President for the country. But I have never seen a leader like PM Modi."