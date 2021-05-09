Video Of Protest In Bangladesh Revived As Post-Poll Violence in Bengal

Claim

If this is the situation of the soldiers guarding the country, then the situation of the common people is unthinkable, a scene from Bengal.

Fact

A video is doing the rounds on WhatsApp with a caption claiming that soldiers are being attacked in Bengal. BOOM found that the video is from Bangladesh's Hathazari, where protests had erupted after four were killed in a clash between police and an Islamic activist group in an aftermath of anti-Narendra Modi protests during his two day visit to the country earlier in March. We found that the vehicle registration number on the Army vehicle in the video is written in Bangla and a Bangladesh Army Medical Corps (AMC) personnel can be seen sitting in the ambulance. BOOM had earlier debunked the video when it was viral with similar fake claim.