An old interview of PM Modi has been clipped to claim that he admits he has studied only till high school. The clip is from his interview with Rajeev Shukla on the show Ru-Ba-Ru. When Shukla asks him about his education, Modi responds by saying that he left his house at the age of 17 after completing high school. The clipped video is being shared with the caption, "Being illiterate is not a crime, nor is it a matter of shame. But lying by giving an affidavit that I have done BA and MA. Done in "Entire Political Science", it is definitely a crime, and a matter of shame. After that, it is a matter of great shame to hide your alleged degree from the people of the country." (Original text in Hindi: "ना पढ़ा लिखा होना कोई अपराध नहीं है, और ना ही कोई शर्म की बात है। लेकिन हलफनामा देकर झूठ बोलना कि मैंने BA और MA. "एनटायर पॉलिटिकल साइंस" में किया है, यह जरूर अपराध है, और शर्म की बात है।") उसके बाद अपनी कथित डिग्री देश की जनता से छुपाना, तो अत्यंत शर्म की बात है।"

Fact

BOOM had previously fact-checked this video in September 2018 when it was shared in the backdrop of several opposition members questioning the authenticity of Modi's education and degree. We found that the clip is misleading, and the full version of the video shows PM Modi talking about how he pursued his MA and BA degrees after being persuaded to do so by his sangh leader in the RSS. A search on YouTube for the interview led us to a 23-minute clip where Modi talks about his education after high school. "On the insistence of a sangh leader, I started appearing for external examinations. I did my Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University through an external exam. But he kept insisting, so I completed my Masters of Arts via an external exam. But I have never seen a college gate," he is heard saying in Hindi.