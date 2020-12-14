Photos Of PM Modi's Facial Measurements Taken For Wax Statue Revived

A team from Madame Tussauds wax museum visited PM Modi to collect measurements and other details for a wax replica.
By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  14 Dec 2020 9:42 AM GMT

Claim

A set of two images showing a team of Madame Tussauds museum taking dimensions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face for the latter's wax statue has resurfaced with misleading claims. The caption with the image takes a jibe at PM Modi for leading a lavish lifestyle in contrast to his often-made statement, "I am a beggar." (Original text in Hindi: हम तो फ़क़ीर आदमी हैं).

Fact

The photos are from 2016, when when a team from the Madame Tussauds wax museum had visited Modi’s residence to collect measurements and other details for a wax replica they were building in their museum. The woman in the first image is seen holding up an eyeball while a study of Modi’s facial features was being done for the statue.

Claim Review :   Image shows PM Narendra Modi hires expensive make up professionals
Claimed By :  Facebook Post
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Fast Check Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Madame Tussauds Wax Statue 
