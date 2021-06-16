Old Video Of A Man Vandalising A Statue In Algeria Passed Off As Italy

BOOM found that the viral video is from a 2017 incident from Algeria
By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  16 Jun 2021 7:11 AM GMT

Claim

"A muslim migrant destroying a statue in Italy , b'cos part of the body is showing. Europe does not know what is coming their way in next 5 to 15 years"

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from a 2017 incident from Algeria. Breaking the video into key-frames and running a reverse image search showed media reports of the incident from Algeria in 2017. BOOM further confirmed the location of the fountain by French sculptor Francis de Saint-Vidal, using Google maps. The Ain El Fouara statue is a famous monument in Algeria which was earlier damaged in a bomb blast on April 22, 1997, and on February 28, 2006, an Islamist damaged the statue with a hammer. It was restored after each incident. BOOM had previously debunked the same clip in May 2019 when it was being shared with the same false claim.

Claim Review :   Clip shows a Muslim migrant destroying a statue in Italy
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
