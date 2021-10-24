Photo Of Rajiv Gandhi And Rahul Gandhi Was Not Taken At Indira Gandhi's Funeral

BOOM found the photo is from freedom fighter Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan's funeral on January 21, 1988.

By - Sista Mukherjee
  |  24 Oct 2021 8:50 AM GMT

Claim

An old photo of former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Rajiv Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a funeral has resurfaced on social media with a false narrative that the photo was taken at Indira Gandhi's funeral; the narrative further claims that the Gandhi family members were Muslims and have hidden their religious identity. The photo, which has earlier been debunked by BOOM, is being shared on Facebook with a caption, "Rajeev Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are doing Kalma at the dead body of Indira Gandhi assisted by a person standing on the right hand side of Rahul Gandhi; but you can see PV Narasimha Rao standing with folded hands as per Hindu tradition. So was Indira Gandhi a Muslim along with her son and grandson?"

Fact

BOOM had earlier run a reverse image search and found that the photo was taken at the funeral of freedom fighter Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, better known as 'Frontier Gandhi' or 'Bacha Khan' in Peshawar on January 21, 1988. Further, we had found Hindu funeral customs were performed at Indira Gandhi's funeral. BOOM had previously debunked the same photo in February 2019 when it went viral with the same claim.

Claim Review :   Photo shows Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi offering Islamic prayers in front of Indira Gandhis dead body.
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
