Old Fake COVID-19 Advisory Attributed To ICMR Revived

Claim

A message claiming that Indian Council of Medical Research has released an advisory for COVID-19 preventive measures such as avoiding travelling for two years, not eating food from outside for the next year, avoiding large social gatherings, wearing a face mask

Fact

This message was even viral in May 2020, when the cases of COVID-19 started witnessing a surge in India. Furthermore, the message is riddled with spelling and grammatical errors. BOOM, at the time had contacted the ICMR spokesperson Dr. Lokesh Sharma who denied that the ICMR has released this statement. "All official communication and declarations by the ICMR are posted on the website. The ICMR has not made any list with these preventive measures."