No, This Photo Does Not Show Indian Army Soldiers At Siachen

Claim

Indian soldiers have been deployed at the Siachen Glacier where the temperature is minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Fact

The photograph of two soldiers enveloped in the snow is viral with a fake claim for years that they are Indian soldiers posted at the Siachen Glacier. This claim, however, is fake. BOOM had debunked the same photograph in 2017 and found that the photograph shows soldiers from the Russian army and not Indian. We found the photograph on the Russian websites, where they existed since 2012. In 2014, the photograph went viral as of Ukrainian soldiers. However, a website named stopfake.org had debunked the same.