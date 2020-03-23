No, This Photo Does Not Show Dead Bodies From The Coronavirus In Italy

BOOM found the image was originally taken on March 24, 2014 when people lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project to remember lives lost in a Nazi concentration camp.
By - Saket Tiwari
  |  23 March 2020 9:40 AM GMT
Claim

"Corona has gripped Italy to such an extent that there is no one to even remove corpses." (Translated from Hindi)

Fact

The photo does not show people who have succumbed to the Coronavirus in Italy. In fact it does not show dead people at all. The photo was taken on March 24, 2014 in Frankfurt, Germany. People lay down on a pedestrian area to remember victims who lost their lives in a Nazi concentration camp. The tribute was part of an art project. BOOM debunked the same image in January when it was viral with false claims that that it shows dead bodies of those infected with the Coronavirus in China

