No, This Is Not Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Niece; Debunked Claim Revived

Claim

"Atal Ji's niece stated that this conspiracy of dividing the country is an agenda of the RSS and the BJP. They are determined to destroy the unity and integrity of the country with 'Godi' media. The youth is unemployed, farmers are destroyed and the government is unable to protect women" (In Hindi: अटल जी की भतीजी कह रही है यह देश को बांटने की साजिश आरएसएस और बीजेपी का एजेंडा है, और इसपे आमादा है, देश की एकता और अखंडता को गोदी मीडिया के साथ मिलकर बर्बाद कर रहे हैं। नौजवानों को बेरोज़गार, किसानों को बर्बाद, बेटियों की रक्षा नहीं कर पा रही है।)"

Fact

BOOM found that the woman in the viral video is a social activist named Atiya Alvi. In mid January this year, Alvi was protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from where the clip of an interview went viral with the false claim. BOOM had debunked the claim and contacted Alvi at the time. She had rubbished the viral claims, "I was protesting at Mandi house area from where this video is viral," she said at the time. Furthermore, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece is Karuna Shukla who left the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2014 and joined the Congress. Read full report by clicking the link below.