No, This Fountain Is Not Powered By Chanting 'Om'

Claim

"This is in Thailand . Near a mountain a small stream passes by and an elephant trunk like curved pipe is installed away from the stream. When you call out ‘Om’ in the mouth of the pipe the water in the stream rises upwards like a geyser, reaching peak of the mountain. This was set up by a Buddhist monk and there is no scientific explanation for rising of water upon uttering Om"

Fact

BOOM found that it is an artificial voice-controlled fountain where the water rises by making any sound, and not particularly chanting Om. We found similar videos uploaded by China's official state-run press agency China Xinhua News with the caption, "Shout your stress out and make a spout at Cangshan Mountain in north China's Shanxi Province" on Facebook. Secondly, the fountain is not located in Thailand but is at Cangshan Mountain in Shanxi province, China. We also observed that the girl in the clip shouts into the loudspeaker with an "Aaa" sound and not 'Om'. BOOM had previously debunked the same clip when it was viral in July 2019, with the false claim.