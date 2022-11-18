An unrelated photo of an Indian Army officer standing with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has resurfaced with false claims that the former is the minister's daughter. The image has been tweeted on social media posts with the caption, “Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter is now a part of Indian Army, serving our nation. she didn't aspire to become an MLA or MLC.”(sic)

Fact

The same image was viral in 2018. A fact check by BOOM revealed that the woman in the photograph is not Sitharaman's daughter. We searched for Sitharaman's daughter on Google and was able to confirm that Vangmayi is her daughter. The declaration of assets (movable and immovable) filed by the then Defence Minister of India also reflected the same. A video available on YouTube shows Sitharaman with her family, which further corroborates that Vangamayi is her daughter. Additionally, we ran a reverse image search and was able to find some Instagram accounts from where we established that the officer standing next to Sitharaman is a woman named Nikita Veeraiah. Veeraiah's Facebook account further confirmed that she works with the Indian Armed Forces. We had also reached out to Indian Army spokesperson, Colonel Aman Anand, who confirmed that the officer in the viral post is Veeraiah.