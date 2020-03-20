Nirbhaya Rape Case: This Is Not The Photo Of The Juvenile Convict

Claim

A photo of one of the adult convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case - Vinay Sharma - has gone viral with false claims on social media identifying him as the juvenile convict who had escaped the gallows. The caption with the post contains a graphic description of the sexual assault.

Fact

The viral post has used an old clipping of a Hindustan Times article with the photo of one of the adult convicts. The caption with the photo identifies the man as 'Vinay Sharma. Vinay Sharma and the juvenile were part of the six who raped a 23-year-old paramedical student in Delhi onboard a moving bus on December 16, 2012. The photograph of the juvenile convict has never been published in the public domain. His identity even after serving a three-year term has been kept secret keeping his safety in mind. One of the five adult convicts Ram Singh was found dead in Tihar jail in 2015. Police say he hanged himself. The other four were hanged to death in Tihar jail on March 20, 2020. BOOM had debunked the false claim earlier too.