Old Image Of Flooded Garment Showroom Shared As Mumbai's Borivali

Claim

An old image of a flooded garment store from Patna has resurfaced with false claims that it shows the recent impact of heavy rains in Mumbai's Borivali. The photograph shows rows of men's suits submerged in water. It has been captioned as "#mumbai #rains Raymond's Borivali Showroom swimming suits."

Fact

BOOM found that the image is from 2019, and shows a flooded Raymond showroom from Patna's Hathwa Market. The same image was viral in 2021, when Mumbai received 90 per cent of the average rainfall of the entire season on July 21. BOOM had then run a reverse image search on the photograph and was directed to an article published on Naidunia, on September 2019, with the same photograph. According to the article, the image from Bihar shows a flooded Raymond showroom situated at Hathwa Market in Patna. News 18 Bihar shared several other photographs of submerged apparels and accessories from the store in a tweet.