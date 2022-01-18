Photo Of A Healthcare Worker Making A Crude Gesture At PM Modi Is Fake

Claim

A photo of a woman making a crude gesture towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was greeting and applauding healthcare workers for India crossing 1 billion Covid-19 jabs is morphed. The image has been on Facebook shared with a caption in English reads, “Only legend can understand this post”

Fact

BOOM found that the viral photo has been morphed and in the original photo the woman is not making any crude gesture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We ran a reverse image search and found the original photo was tweeted by news agency ANI on October 21, 2021, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up to healthcare workers at Delhi's RML Hospital today morning as India crosses one billion COVID19 vaccinations." In the photo, we can spot that the woman is not making a crude gesture and just touching the glass with her hand. BOOM debunked the fake image earlier in October, 2021.