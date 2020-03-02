Mob Attack Video From Bihar Revived With Communal Spin

Claim

A video of a mob thrashing two women in Bihar has resurfaced with claims that Muslim women are being tortured by Hindus. One such viral tweet reads, "Here is India; the sound of breaking the bones of the Muslims in this Zionist country is not heard anywhere in the world."

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from Rohtas, Bihar when two women were beaten up by a mob on suspicion of being child kidnappers. On July 26, 2019, the victims - Sangeeta Devi and Baby Devi were accompanied by three children as they went around asking for directions in Maliyabagh in Rohtas, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The mob suspected them to be child kidnappers when one of them flustered and gave vague answers about the identity of the children. BOOM had previously debunked the false claim with the video when it was viral in October 2019.