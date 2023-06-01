Claim

A male voice endorsing 'one nation, one religion', hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and criticising India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for declaring the country as a secular state—in an audio clip, has been revived on social media. The video contains an image of Lakshmi Mittal, the executive chairman of steel producer ArcelorMittal. The man speaking in the clip can be heard claiming his grandfather was the largest steel manufacturer in the country after the Tatas. The audio clip is captioned on Facebook as, "Your holy place is holy and my holy place is negotiable?" Amazingly bold statement by Laxmi Mittal (ArcelorMittal), largest manufacturer of steel in the world as on today. Plz listen. It is too good to listen till end, it is quite short, Bravo Mittal ji. Very well spoken even if not by Laxmi Mittal no need for fact check.” (sic). BOOM also received the same audio clip on its WhatsApp tipline (+91 7700906588).