Image Showing Muslim Youths Reading Hindu Scriptures Revived With Fake Claims

Claim

"Tricks, words and tactics. Nowadays jihadists are writing Vedas, Upanishads & Gita, their purpose is to misinterpret and defile the traditional religion. This is also an example of tactical jihad. The book of Haraf Prakashani, these books are being published from"

Fact

The claim with the viral photograph is fake and does not show books being published by publisher Haraf Prakashani. The picture was published in The Hindu’s article titled “Best of both worlds” on April 2, 2014. The article states that the students at Al Mahadul Aali Al Islami seminary in Hyderabad, Telangana, were studying the Vedas to understand common attributes in the Islam and the Hinduism. BOOM had debunked a similar claim with the same photo in July 2020. We contacted at that time the deputy director of the seminary, Osman Abedeen, who rubbished the viral claims and said, “the students are studying the books not rewriting them.” We had also corroborated the same from The Hindu reporter who had written the article. “It is a kind of a course in comparative religious studies,” JS Iftekhar, journalist at The Hindu, told BOOM. Read the full fact-check in the link below.