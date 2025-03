An old video of a mass cheating incident during a law examination has gone viral on social media claiming it shows examinees cheating in the IAS examination in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The person recording shows how the examinees are using cheat sheets and guides in the presence of invigilators. He can also be heard claiming the incident is happening at the City Law College in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. An X user shared the video claiming in the caption, "IAS Exam centres of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand !!! The future of Indian governance !!!" Click here to see an archive.

FactCheck

BOOM had fact-checked the video when it was viral with a similar claim linking it to the UPSC examinations.

A related keyword search had revealed several news reports including by AajTak, reporting the mass cheating incident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

ETV Bharat report on Feb. 28, 2024 identified the location as the TRC Law College where the fifth semester LLB exams were going on. Following outrage over the incident, the examinations were cancelled and a six year ban and heavy fine levied on the examination centre.