'Go Back Modi' Photo From Kolkata Resurfaces As Chennai

Claim

An image of ‘Go Back Modi’ slogan written on the streets of Kolkata has resurfaced as Chennai in the backdrop of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to assembly poll bound Tamil Nadu. The image, doing the rounds on Twitter and Facebook, has been captioned as, “Meanwhile mood in Tamil Nadu. One of the most hated Prime ministers in Tamil Nadu #GoBackModi #ModiIsNotTamilsPM #GoBackSadistModi.”

Fact

BOOM found the image is old and not from Tamil Nadu. Protesters against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) painted 'Go Back Modi' slogans in Kolkata’s Esplanade area when PM Modi paid a two-day visit on January 11, 2020. In the photo, the Metro Channel Control Post which falls under the Hare Street Police Station jurisdiction, can be seen. BOOM debunked the image earlier when it was viral as residents of Bihar wrote the slogan when PM Modi visited the state for taking part in state assembly election campaign.