Image Of Traffic Jam In China Peddled As Protest Against Fuel Price Hikes

Claim

In Germany the government has increased fuel price. In just one hour of time people abandoned their cars on the streets and avenues and walked home. Over a million abandoned cars. They had to lower the price.

Fact

A picture showing thousands of cars stranded on a street is viral in the backdrop of soaring fuel prices in India. BOOM did a reverse image search and found that the image was taken in 2012 in Shenzhen city, Guangdong province of China. According to a news report, gridlock was largely caused by the government's decision to suspend motorway tolls during the mid-Autumn festival.