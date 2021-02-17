Image Of Traffic Jam In China Peddled As Protest Against Fuel Price Hikes

BOOM found that the viral image from 2012 was clicked during a gridlock in Shenzhen city, Guangdong province of China.
By - Sumit Usha
  |  17 Feb 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Claim

In Germany the government has increased fuel price. In just one hour of time people abandoned their cars on the streets and avenues and walked home. Over a million abandoned cars. They had to lower the price.

Fact

A picture showing thousands of cars stranded on a street is viral in the backdrop of soaring fuel prices in India. BOOM did a reverse image search and found that the image was taken in 2012 in Shenzhen city, Guangdong province of China. According to a news report, gridlock was largely caused by the government's decision to suspend motorway tolls during the mid-Autumn festival.

