Claim

A fake quote praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and misattributed to former President of India Pratibha Patil has resurfaced on social media. The quote is circulating on Facebook as a real comment by Pratibha Patil. An excerpt from the quote reads, "Even though I am from the Congress Party, today as a social worker of India, I want to tell the Indian people that Narendra Modi is the only person who can make India a good nation. Because they have the ability to take decisions which can provide new direction to the citizens of India. Modi ji has given a new direction to the country of India, I have also served as a President for the country. But I have never seen a leader like PM Modi.” BOOM also received the post on its helpline number 7700906588 for verification.