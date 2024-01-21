Fake Quote Of Former President Pratibha Patil Praising PM Modi Resurfaces
BOOM had earlier reached out to the private secretary of Pratibha Patil who refuted the claim.
Claim
A fake quote praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and misattributed to former President of India Pratibha Patil has resurfaced on social media. The quote is circulating on Facebook as a real comment by Pratibha Patil. An excerpt from the quote reads, "Even though I am from the Congress Party, today as a social worker of India, I want to tell the Indian people that Narendra Modi is the only person who can make India a good nation. Because they have the ability to take decisions which can provide new direction to the citizens of India. Modi ji has given a new direction to the country of India, I have also served as a President for the country. But I have never seen a leader like PM Modi.” BOOM also received the post on its helpline number 7700906588 for verification.
Fact
BOOM had earlier debunked this claim when it went viral in March, 2021. At that time BOOM had reached out to the former President’s private secretary over email who refuted the viral claim and said, “The viral social media post originated about two years ago and is totally untrue and false propaganda."