One widely circulated post reads, “In Karnataka, a Muslim man deliberately parked his Car in the path of the temple ratha and refused to remove it. The Hindus lifted the car and tossed it aside together. This is symbolic of what we Hindus can do if we unite!” Another post can be seen here .

A video showing a mob overturning a car during a Rath Yatra procession near a temple in Karnataka has resurfaced on social media with a false communal claim that a Muslim man deliberately parked his car obstructing the procession route to the temple.

FactCheck

BOOM had debunked this claim when it first went viral in April 2024. A Google search led us to media reports from Mangalore Today and Public TV from April 4, 2024, which confirmed that the incident took place during a procession at the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mulki, Dakshina Kannada.

These reports stated that devotees were seen pushing aside vehicles—cars, auto-rickshaws, and bikes—that were obstructing the chariot’s path, causing some damage.

We also reached out to Constable Sunil Padnad of Mulki Police Station, who monitors social media. He confirmed the incident occurred during the temple procession and clarified that the vehicles belonged to devotees themselves.He highlighted that there was no communal angle and no complaints were filed regarding the incident. "We have not received any complaint regarding that incident." Padnad told BOOM.