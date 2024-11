"Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that if the Congress comes to power, the money and properties will be seized and handed over to the Muslim community. Kharge asks in the speech that whoever has more children will get more and what can I do as you (Hindus) don't have more children," read BJP Keralam's X post.

FactCheck

BOOM found that the original video is from May 23, 2024 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where Mallikarjun Kharge had condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading misinformation about the Congress manifesto.

PM Modi had said that the Congress manifesto suggested collecting and distributing assets to "those with more kids," implying the Muslim community.

However, in Kharge's speech (timestamp 31:50 minutes onwards), he said, "We are going to conduct caste census to see how many educated people there are in every place, in which communities, how many graduates are there, how much income is there... what is the per capita income. To see this, we are going to do a caste census. So, Modi saheb immediately said – Do you know what the Congress people are doing? The Congress people are entering your house, breaking the cupboards, taking out all the money and distributing it among all the people outside, they are distributing it among the Muslims, those who have more children will get more. Brother, if you don't have children, what should I do?" He further said, "But we (the Congress) are not going to distribute, we are not going to throw anyone out like this. Sorry Modi Saheb, such ideas which he is spreading, are wrong, wrong for the society, wrong for the country and wrong for all of us."