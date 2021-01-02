Video Of Ink Attack On BJP MP Linked To Farmers Protest

Claim

Video shows people blackening the face of BJP MP Saini and attacked him with shoes. The caption claims that Saini was attacked by protestors against the farm bills.

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from October 2016, and not related to the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi. The video shows Rajkumar Saini, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Haryana being assaulted by a group of five men for allegedly spreading communal tension. BOOM had debunked the claim in September 2020.