Video Of Ink Attack On BJP MP Linked To Farmers Protest

BOOM found that the video is from 2016, four years before the ongoing protests against the new farm bill.
By - Dilip Unnikrishnan
  |  2 Jan 2021 6:59 AM GMT

Claim

Video shows people blackening the face of BJP MP Saini and attacked him with shoes. The caption claims that Saini was attacked by protestors against the farm bills.

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from October 2016, and not related to the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi. The video shows Rajkumar Saini, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Haryana being assaulted by a group of five men for allegedly spreading communal tension. BOOM had debunked the claim in September 2020.

Claim Review :   Farmers blackened the face of Haryana BJP MP Rajkumar Saini from with ink and beat him with shoes. Caption: किसान_बील_का_पहला_रुझान बीजेपी सांसद सैनी की हरियाणा में मुँह काला करके जूतों से ठुकाई ........बढ़िया बहोत बढ़िया
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Farmer protest Farmer protests Farm bill protest Farm Bills 2020 Fact Check 
