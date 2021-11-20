Old Photo Of Man Assaulted By Police Revived And Linked To Farmers Protest

Claim

The image shows injuries on the back of a Sikh farmer who was beaten up during the farmer protests. The tweet shared with the image states that farmers would not forget how the BJP treated farmers and would not forgive former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh if he allies himself with the BJP for the upcoming assembly elections.

Fact

BOOM had debunked the claim in January 2021 in the aftermath of the Republic Day tractor rally when it was viral with a similar claim. BOOM found that the images are from 2019, when a father and son were brutally thrashed by Delhi police, after a scuffle broke out over parking a vehicle. According to Sikh Siyasat and Tribune India reports from June 17, 2019, the incident is from Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, where a scuffle broke out between a commercial vehicle driver and cops of Delhi after the latter grazed past a police van. The cops reportedly thrashed the driver and his son, who had threatened them with a sword. Disturbing footage showing the auto driver being beaten with a stick, kicked and thrashed went viral. Dilli Tak also carried an interview of Sarabjit Singh who was beaten.