False: Video Shows RSS Workers Killing Muslims

Claim

"RSS terrorists brutally killing innocent Muslims"

Fact

False. BOOM found that the video is from Borlai village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and the incident does not involve any communal angle. The incident is from February 5, 2020, when one farmer was beaten to death and five others were injured by a mob after rumours of a gang of child lifters being active in the area were spread by people who owed money to the victims. News reports state that the victims who were farmers had paid money to three labour contractors based in Khirkiya village but the contractors did not supply the promised labour. The contractors returned part of the amount and asked the farmers to come to the village to collect the outstanding amount. However, when they arrived they were attacked in a pre-planned manner. The farmer killed by the mob was identified as Ganesh Khasi, whereas the other five who were injured - Naresh Sharma, Jagdish Sharma, Jagdish Pitamurtiram Sharma, Kailash and Ravi. The video has been revived in the backdrop of several prominent voices in the UAE raising concern about hate speech online and the treatment of minorities in India. BOOM debunked the same video when earlier in February when it was viral and falsely shared as incident from the riots in Delhi at the time.