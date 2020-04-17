False: Pak Citizens Demand Hydroxychloroquine Instead Of Kashmir

Claim
Pakistani Citizens Holding A Banner of 'We Don’t Want Kashmir, Give Us Hydroxychloroquine (Original text - பாகிஸ்தானில் இன்றைய நிலை , காஷ்மீர் வேண்டாம் , hydroxychloroquine கொடுங்க ள் என்று இந்தியாவை நோக்கி)
Fact
An image of Kashmiri protestors holding Pakistan flags and demanding 'Azaadi' has now been photoshopped to falsely claim that Pakistani citizens are asking for anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine from India in lieu of Kashmir. This is being shared in the backdrop of reports stating that India would be sending the drug to other countries to help tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. BOOM found that the original image is from a 2016 India Today article that shows protestors in Kashmir displaying Pakistan flag and banners demanding 'freedom'. The banner in the original picture reads, "We Want Azadi". BOOM had previously fact-checked the same image in June 2019, when it was earlier edited to falsely claiming that Pakistani cricket fans want Virat Kohli instead of Kashmir.