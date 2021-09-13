False Claim About Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad Of Baroda Revived

Claim

A set of images of Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad Of Baroda, with an unrelated video showing a woman during a 'diksha' ceremony, has resurfaced on Facebook with a false claim that the maharani has embraced Jainism. The caption in Hindi reads, "Salute to the Queen's sacrifice. Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Queen of Baroda who has been declared the most beautiful woman of the Indian state by Forbes Magazine. Laxmi Villa Palace Baroda is spread over 700 acres and 4 times the size of Buckingham Palace. This is the world's largest private residence. Leaving everything and taking the diksha of Jain Sadhvi". (Original text in Hindi: महारानी के त्याग को बारम्बार नमन।बड़ौदा की महारानी राधिका राजे गायकवाड़ हैं जिन्हें फोर्ब्स मैगज़ीन ने भारतीय राज्य वंश की सबसे खूबसूरत महिला घोषित किया है।लक्ष्मी विला पैलेस बड़ौदा 700 एकड़ और बकिंघम पैलेस के 4 गुना आकार में फैला है। यह दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा निजी निवास है। सब छोड़कर जैन साध्वी की दीक्षा ली,,,)।

Fact

BOOM reached out to Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda on Instagram for clarification. She dismissed the claim and sent us an official statement which clarified that she has not been part of a Diksha process to become a Jain monk; She further clarified that the woman seen shaving her head off in the video is not her. BOOM had debunked the same set of images when it went viral on social media in August, 2020 with a similar narrative.