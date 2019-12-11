Did Sundar Pichai Say, "An Illiterate Politician Can Become India's FM"?

Claim

"A Politcian can fight Elections from two seat But you can't vote from two places. If you are in jail then you can't vote. But a politician can fight Elections while in jail If you have ever been in jail then you can never get a Govt job. But a Politician could have been in jail any numbers of times and then also he can become PM or President You have to be a graduate to get any ordinary job in a bank. But if a politician is illiterate still he can become India's finance minister. If you feel that this system needs to be changed, then support by spreading this." - Sundar Pichai

Fact

The post attributed to Pichai on changing the Indian political system has several glaring errors such as the Google and Alphabet CEO's first name has been incorrectly spelt as 'Sunder' instead of Sundar. We performed a Google search with the text used in the quote, but could not find a single reliable source that would verify the quote. Additionally Pichai does not have an official Facebook account. Several fake quotes have been attributed to the Google CEO in the past as well. BOOM had previously debunked another fake quote attributed to him in August 2019.